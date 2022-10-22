Punjab govt. announces restoration of old pension scheme

The decision was taken at a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann

The Hindu Bureau CHANDIGARH
October 22, 2022 05:09 IST

The Punjab government on Friday approved the restoration of the Old Pension Scheme for the employees of the State government.

The decision was taken at a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann here.

An official statement said that the employees would be given the option of adopting the Old Pension Scheme or the New Pension Scheme. The OPS for employees was discontinued in the year 2004 and ever since, government employees were under the NPS. However, the employees had been long demanding the restoration of Old Pension Scheme, said the statement.

“The implementation of the scheme is likely to give major relief to the employees of the state. Realizing that employees are the backbone of the government, the state government has taken this historic decision which is likely to benefit all the employees of the state government,” it added.

A month ago, the Chief Minister had announced that the AAP government was considering restoring the old pension scheme for government employees, and had asked the Chief Secretary to study the feasibility and modalities of its implementation.

The cabinet also gave its nod for amending Rule 17 of the Punjab Civil Services (General and Common Conditions of services) Rules, 1994 and the Punjab State (Group D) Service Rules 1963 with an aim to ensure that only those candidates were appointed in the Punjab government who had in depth knowledge of Punjabi language.

