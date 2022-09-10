Punjab Governor to look into security in districts bordering Pakistan

His visit seeks to involve local residents in efforts to curb cross-border smuggling of drugs and weapons

Vikas Vasudeva CHANDIGARH
September 10, 2022 17:39 IST

File photo of Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Amid persistent concerns over drugs, money, weapons and explosives being pushed from Pakistan into Indian territory over the border by drones and other means, Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit has decided to visit six districts along the international border in the State — Pathankot, Gurdaspur, Amritsar, Tarn Taran, Ferozepur and Fazilka — in the coming week. His two-day tour will begin from Pathankot on September 12, a government source said.

Mr. Purohit will be meeting officers from Central and State government agencies accompanied by the Sarpanchs of the border villages. The visit seeks to evolve a mechanism to strengthen security in these districts by involving local residents against the backdrop of frequent cross-border smuggling of drugs and weapons.

The Governor will interact with people in certain villages and seek their cooperation in becoming the “eyes and ears” of the police and security forces, tipping them off if they come upon any nefarious activity.

During the tour, the Governor is expected to meet senior officers of State and Central agencies, including the Border Security Force, the Intelligence Bureau, the Narcotics Control Bureau, the National Investigation Agency, and the Army’s military intelligence, at Amritsar, to discuss issues involving national security in the border districts.

This will be Mr. Purohit’s second visit to the border districts. In April this year, Mr. Purohit made a similar visit along with Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, on which he had said that while the security forces were doing their part, “local input and support” can go a long way in checking the influx of contraband, weapons and drugs into the State.

