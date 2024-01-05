GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Punjab Governor seeks report from CM over cabinet Minister Aman Arora’s conviction

Terming that matter involving non-compliance of the directions given by the Supreme Court as “serious”, the Governor has asked for a detailed report on the entire issue

January 05, 2024 08:02 pm | Updated 08:02 pm IST - CHANDIGARH

The Hindu Bureau


Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit and State Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. File. | Photo Credit: ANI

Days after a local court in Punjab sentenced Cabinet Minister Aman Arora to two years of rigorous imprisonment in a family dispute, Governor Banwarilal Purohit on January 5 sought a detailed report on the entire issue from Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

Mr. Purohit wrote a letter to the Chief Minister — citing a Supreme Court’s judgement on MLA’s membership being divested if convicted and sentenced to imprisonment for a term not less than two years by a trial court — saying its a serious matter involving non-compliance of the directions given by the Supreme Court of India.

Referring to a representation received regarding the conviction of the Minister Mr. Arora in a criminal case, the Governor pointed out that from the representation he understands that on December 21, 2023, a court of law convicted Mr. Arora for two years and the conviction has not yet stayed by the competent higher court.

“As per the judgement of the Hon’ble Supreme Court of India in the case of Lilly Thomas vs. Union of India, the members of Legislative Assembly (MLA) stand divested of their membership if convicted and sentenced to imprisonment for a term not less than two years by a trial court,” he wrote, adding that the representation has also raised the question of National Flag hoisting by Mr. Arora on January 26.

Terming that matter involving non-compliance of the directions given by the Supreme Court as “serious”, the Governor has asked for a detailed report on the entire issue.

On January 4, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) demanded the immediate unseating of Mr. Arora as a legislator following his conviction. SAD leader Arshdeep Singh Kler stated the Supreme Court judgement in the Lily Thomas case had made it clear that any elected representative once convicted ceased to remain a legislator immediately.

A Sangrur court had sentenced Mr. Arora to two years rigorous imprisonment in a physical assault case registered by his brother-in-law Rajinder Deepa in the year 2008.

