Punjab Governor objects to appointment of new V-C of PAU

It is illegal, says Purohit; stop interfering in government functioning says State Minister

The long-drawn tussle between the Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit and the Aam Aadmi Party-led government doesn’t seem to be getting over with both at loggerheads yet again.

In the latest incident, Mr. Purohit on Tuesday termed the appointment of Vice-Chancellor of Punjab Agriculture University (PAU) in Ludhiana as “illegal” and asked Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to remove Satbir Singh Gosal from the post immediately. Soon after the Governor’s communication, State’s Agriculture Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal accused Mr. Purohit of interfering in the government’s functioning.

In a letter to the Chief Minister, Mr. Purohit said “It has been brought to my notice that the government has appointed Sh. Satbir Singh Gosal as Vice-Chancellor of Punjab Agriculture University, Ludhiana, without following UGC norms and approval of the Chancellor. This act of the government of Punjab is totally illegal and cannot be accepted by any logic. Since, Mr. Gosal, has been appointed V.C. of PAU by Punjab government, you are requested to remove the said Vice Chancellor, without any further delay.”

Mr. Dhaliwal said that the V-C’s appointment was made after following all the norms.

He accused the Governor of acting at the behest of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). “The Governor is taking unconstitutional action and his letter sent to the Punjab government was actually drafted from Delhi BJP headquarters,” he said.

He asked the Governor to apologise to the Punjabis at once for this “unconstitutional” action. He said that the AAP government will not tolerate any interference in its work.

The tiff between the Governor and the AAP government has been on public display for a while now.

Earlier this month the Governor refused to give consent to the appointment of Dr. Gurpreet Wander as the new Vice Chancellor of Faridkot-based Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS), which was announced by the Chief Minister. He asked the government to send a panel of names for the position, following which, Mr. Mann stated that the state government will send the panel of three names for appointment of Vice- Chancellor to him adding “the usual tradition had been that the Governor gives consent to the name proposed by the state government.”

Notably, Mr. Purohit had slammed the Chief Minister over his absence from civic reception for President Droupadi Murmu, to which Cabinet Minister Aman Arora reacted sharply, terming the remark as ‘uncalled for’ and urged the Governor “to restrain from making such statements in the future”. Last month, the Governor and the AAP government were involved in a face-off over holding a special session of the State Assembly for the tabling of ‘confidence motion’, following the AAP’s allegation that attempts were being made to topple its government in Punjab by offering bribes to its legislators by agents of the BJP.