Punjab Governor has asked DGP to probe illegal sand mining: AAP

‘We appeal to police not to come under political pressure’

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday said that Punjab Governor Banwari Lal Purohit has asked the Director General of Police (DGP) to investigate the allegations of illegal sand mining at village Jindapur in Chamkaur Sahib, the constituency of Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi.

AAP Punjab affairs co-in-charge Raghav Chadha said that the party had recently submitted a letter to the Governor and demanded an inquiry into the illegal sand mining.

Decision welcomed

Welcoming the decision of the Governor, Mr. Chadda said the Governor has directed the DGP to conduct an investigation in the matter at the highest level and intimate about the action taken.

Referring to the letter related to the order of inquiry, Mr. Chadha said that the Governor has taken cognisance of the matter and has ordered the investigation into allegations of illegal sand mafia at village Jindapur in Chamkaur Sahib constituency.

“We appeal to the DGP and Punjab Police not to come under any kind of political pressure and register an FIR against Chief Minister Channi after conducting a fair and independent investigation into the whole matter,” said Mr. Chadda.