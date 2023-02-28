Punjab Governor has summoned Assembly session on March 3, SG Tushar Mehta tells Supreme Court

February 28, 2023 05:06 pm | Updated 05:10 pm IST - New Delhi

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, on February 28, 203, informed the Supreme Court that the Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit has summoned the Legislative Assembly for Budget Session on March 3.

The apex court said that there should be a certain level of discourse between constitutional authorities, Governor and Chief Minister, or dialogue in a democracy would be a race to the bottom

The Supreme Court also called for a “mature statesmanship” from the Governor and the Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

The apex court said that it is inconceivable on the part of the Governor to stall Budget Session on the ground that a letter and tweet from the Chief Minister to his query about the government’s decision to send Principals for training abroad was “extremely derogatory and unconstitutional”

Equally, the Supreme Court told Mr. Mann that though free speech is a right protected by the Constitution, he should maintain a certain degree of discourse while addressing the Governor.

Mr. Mann had questioned the authority of the Governor to ask questions, saying the Punjab government was only answerable to the three crore Punjabis and not the Governor, whose qualifications to be appointed as one is not known.

The court said the Governor is bound by the aid and advice of the Punjab Council of Ministers. He has no discretion to stall the summoning of the 16th Vidhan Sabha for the Budget session on March 3.

The Governor had replied to the Cabinet that he would consider summoning the House only after taking legal advice.

“There was no occasion to take legal advice whether or not to summon the House. The Governor was plainly duty bound to follow th aid and advice of the Council of Ministers,” the court addressed the Governor’s side.

To Mr Mann, the court explained that “the Governor and the Chief Minister are constitutional authorities with constitutional duties. The Governor has the right to seek information under Article 167 in proposals of legislation and issues of administration of governance. The Chief Minister is duty bound to furnish it to the Governor”.