Punjab Governor blames CM Mann over Chandigarh SSP repatriation issue

December 15, 2022 08:03 am | Updated 08:03 am IST - CHANDIGARH

The Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit and the Bhagwant Mann-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government seem to be heading for yet another tussle.

ADVERTISEMENT

A day after Mr. Mann expressed resentment over the premature removal of the ‘Punjab cadre’ IPS officer from the post of the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) in Chandigarh, Mr. Purohit on Wednesday, reacted sharply blaming Mr. Mann for unnecessarily painting the issue as “Punjab versus Haryana”.

In the letter to the Governor, Mr. Mann stated that the post of SSP-Chandigarh had traditionally been occupied by a Punjab cadre IPS officer. Likewise, he said that an IAS officer of the Haryana cadre had been appointed as the Deputy Commissioner of the UT. Mr. Mann said he was surprised to learn that the 2009 batch IPS officer of Punjab cadre Kuldeep Singh Chahal (SSP) was repatriated to Punjab prematurely.

He added that much to the dismay of the State, the charge of the SSP, Chandigarh, had been given to a Haryana cadre IPS officer. He said that this move was unwanted and undesirable as it would disturb the balance among the States in running the affairs of Chandigarh. Mr. Mann wrote that if due to some reason SSP Kuldeep Singh Chahal was to be repatriated, then a panel of suitable IPS officers should have been sought from Punjab well in advance.

“Could not care less”

Replying to Mr. Mann, the Governor in his letter, said that the contents of the (Mr. Mann’s) letter demonstrated that due care had not been taken to ascertain the facts while writing the said letter and dispatching it.

“Had that care been taken, then such a letter could not have been written at, in the first place and it must be noted,” wrote Mr. Purohit, adding that “..when serious inputs started coming about the misconduct of Mr. Chahal (SSP Chandigarh), I ascertained their authenticity from reliable sources, after which, I communicated telephonically with Punjab Chief Secretary on November 28, 2022, my decision to remove Mr. Chahal. At the same time I advised him to send a panel of efficient IPS officers for the post of SSP,’ wrote Mr. Purohit.

Mr. Purohit added that the Chandigarh Director-General of Police Praveer Ranjan met the Punjab Chief Secretary on November 30, and narrated the details of the case. He also requested for a panel to be sent by the Punjab government. He said that in fact, the Punjab Chief Secretary met him on November 30 and he was also advised to send a panel of IPS officers as early as possible.

“..Since during this period you (Bhagwant Mann) were busy, campaigning in Gujarat assembly Poll, it was not possible for me to contact you,” wrote Mr. Purohit. He added that “You raised an unnecessary issue of Punjab V/s Haryana in this connection which is not applicable in this case of Adhoc appointment, for a very short period i.e. for a week or two. I wish you should have considered these aspects before writing a letter to me.”

The tiff between the Governor and the AAP government has been on public display for a while now. In October, Mr. Purohit termed the appointment of the Vice-Chancellor of Punjab Agriculture University (PAU) in Ludhiana as ‘illegal’ and asked Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to remove him. Also, the Governor refused to give consent to the appointment to Dr. Gurpreet Wander as the new Vice-Chancellor of Faridkot-based Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS), which was announced by the Chief Minister. Mr. Purohit had also slammed the Chief Minister over his absence from the civic reception for President Droupadi Murmu as well. A few months ago, the Governor and the AAP government were involved in a face-off over holding a special session of the State Assembly, for the tabling of a ‘confidence motion’. The AAP had alleged that attempts were being made to topple its government in Punjab by offering bribes to its legislators, by agents of the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP).

ADVERTISEMENT