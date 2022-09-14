Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit’s visit to districts bordering Pakistan ignites concerns over illegal mining, drugs

Governor of Punjab Banwarilal Purohit. File | Photo Credit: PTI

ADVERTISEMENT

Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit’s two-day visit across six districts of Punjab, bordering the International Border to ascertain the security situation has yet again ignited the concerns surrounding rampant illegal mining and drugs menace, giving fresh political ammunition to the Opposition parties that have been accusing the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government of failure to perform on various fronts.

In a bid to take stock of the security situation amid persistent concerns over drugs, money, weapons and explosives being pushed from across the Indo-Pak border from Pakistan into Indian territory over drones and by other means Mr. Purohit visited Pathankot, Gurdaspur, Amritsar, Tarn Taran, Ferozepur and Fazilka districts on September 12 and 13.

Mr. Purohit during his visit met the officers from the Central and State government agencies accompanied by the village heads [sarpanches] and other prominent people of the district. Asserting that illegal sand mining was a threat to national security, Mr. Purohit exhorted that a case of treason should be registered against those found involved in illegal sand mining in the border areas as it endangers national security. He also pointed out that there were reports of the existence of a police-criminal nexus in a few border areas, which needs to be destroyed.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also read | 133 drones sighted along Pakistan border in 2 years

The Governor sought cooperation from locals to become ‘eyes and ears’ of the security forces and inform the police and other security agencies whenever they trace any nefarious activity, including air dropping of drugs, weapons, etc. via drones or other means from across the International Border.

Despite tall claims of the State government surrounding eradicating ‘illegal mining’ in the State, several instances were being reported. Last month, the affidavits filed by the Border Security Force (BSF) and Indian Army related to a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) over illegal mining in Punjab clearly pointed out that ‘unabated’ and ‘unchecked’ sand mining activity in the border areas with Pakistan was being carried out round-the-clock in Pathankot and Gurdaspur districts, which could jeopardised the security of the border areas.

The BSF stated that sand mining is going on unabated and unchecked in River Ravi in close proximity to the International Border and besides affecting the future course of River Ravi, it is posing a huge threat to the security of the International Border fence. The affidavit on behalf of the Indian Army, pointing out the implications of illegal mining across Ravi river, stated that ditches and gorges which are formed as a result of “illegal mining” facilitates cross-border infiltration.

Soon after the Governor’s visit, Punjab’s Leader of the Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa hit out at the AAP government, blaming it for adopting laxity to check illegal mining in the border areas.

“If Bhagwant Mann failed to check the illegal mining immediately it would amount to hugely bargaining with the security of the country,’‘ he said.