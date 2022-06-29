Punjab government to bring resolution in Assembly against Agnipath soon

The irrational move of the NDA government will destroy the basic fabric of the Indian Army, says CM Mann

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday said that the State government will soon bring a resolution in the Assembly to oppose the Centre’s Agnipath scheme for defense forces.

“Agnipath is a whimsical and irrational move of the NDA government which will destroy the basic fabric of the Indian Army,” he said, while replying to the issue raised by the Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa during ‘zero hour’ in the Assembly during the ongoing session.

Mr. Mann said that this is another illogical move by the NDA government to ruin the future of the youth of the country. He said that no one, except the BJP leaders, have ever understood the merits of schemes like demonetisation, GST, and farm laws and that Agnipath was an addition to such baseless moves.

Mr. Mann said that it is unfortunate that youth will join the Army after attaining the age of 17 years and superannuate merely after four years at age of 21. “This is grave injustice to the youth of the country which is not at all acceptable at any cost. The State government vehemently opposes this senseless move of the Union government and resolution to oppose this will be brought very soon,” he said.

The Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) MLA Ashwani Sharma, opposing the move said that the State Assembly was being misguided even as sharp words were exchanged between him and the members of the treasury benches.