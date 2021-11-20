Punjab gets new AG

CHANDIGARH

20 November 2021 01:19 IST

The Punjab Government on Friday appointed senior advocate Deepinder Singh Patwalia as the Advocate General, said an official notification.

The appointment comes days after the Government bowed to the pressure of State Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu and removed A.P.S. Deol as the Advocate General.

Mr. Sidhu, who had on September 28 quit from his post, had strong reservations over the appointments of Director General of Police Iqbal Preet Singh Sahota, who was given additional charge as the DGP, and State’s Advocate General A.P.S. Deol. Mr. Sidhu, after taking back his resignation, had said he would return to his duties the day these two were replaced.

