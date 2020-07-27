Punjab farmers protest against Centre’s agriculture ordinances

Farmer outfits took out a ‘tractor march’ in Punjab on Monday to protest against the Centre’s recently promulgated agriculture ordinances and amendment to the Electricity Act.

Organisations under the banner of All-India Kissan Sangharsh Coordination Committee (AIKSCC) staged protests in most districts of the State.

Farmers shouted slogans against the ordinances and demanded their immediate withdrawal, besides revocation of the amendment to the Electricity Act.

Darshan Paul, convener of AIKSCC, said apart from the ‘tractor march’, farmers also staged demonstrations outside the residences of prominent leaders of the BJP and the Akali Dal in the State. The outfits that participated in the protests included Bharti Kissan Union, Ekta (Dakaunda), Kirti Kissan Union, Zamhoori Kissan Sabha, Kul Hind Kissan Sabha, All-India Kissan Sabha (Ajai-Bhawan), Kissan Sangharsh Committee, Azaad Kissan Sangharsh Committee, Jai Kissan Andolan, Bharti Kissan Union Ekta (Ugrahan) and Bharti Kissan Union (Krantikari).

“All these ordinances are paving the way for crop marketing to go into the hands of corporate houses and the government has contemplated abolishing the Minimum Support Price. The government’s policy would also make thousands of employees and labourers unemployed due to abolition of the marketing system. Also, the three ordinances will dilute the federal structure,” said Mr. Paul.

Nirbhay Singh, State president of Kirti Kissan Union, said the Akali Dal has exposed its anti-farmer face by supporting the decisions of the BJP.

State govt. criticised

“The ruling Congress government in the State has also been trying to curb farmers’ protests under the garb of COVID-19, which gives an impression that the government was hand in glove with the Union government. If the Centre did not withdraw the anti-farmers ordinances then we will be forced to intensify our agitation to protect our rights,” said Mr. Singh.