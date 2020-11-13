Punjab farmers, Centre in talks to end rail blockade

NEW DELHI

Goods trains have not entered Punjab for one and a half months now, except for two days in late October, leading to a shortage of essential goods

One month after walking out of talks with the Union government, Punjab farmer unions have returned to the negotiating table in a bid to end the impasse that has led to the stoppage of goods trains in the State after rail roko protests against three controversial agricultural reform laws. They held discussions with the Agriculture and Railway Ministers on Friday.

In talks last month, Punjab farmer leaders were angry at being fobbed off with a meeting with the Agriculture Secretary and instead demanded to meet with a group of ministers empowered to negotiate their demand to repeal the laws passed by Parliament last month. They are currently meeting with a three-member ministerial team, including Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal and Minister of State for Commerce Som Parkash. Railway Board chairman Vinod Kumar Yadav also addressed the meeting.

The farmers’ delegation is led by Krantikari Kisan Union president Darshan Pal and Bharatiya Kisan Union-Ekta president Balbir Singh Rajewal, and represents 30 farmers groups which have been jointly leading protests against the farm laws. They say the new laws will dilute the regime of government procurement at minimum support prices, benefit corporates more than small farmers, and lead to the demise of State-run mandis or markets. They are also protesting the Electricity Bill, 2020, which could end power subsidies for farmers.

If their demands are not met with, farmer unions have vowed to observe a black Diwali day in the State on Saturday. They have also announced a ‘Dilli chalo’ protest on November 26 and 27, with thousands of farmers from Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh expected to arrive in the capital with tractors for an agitation.