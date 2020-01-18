Other States

Punjab extends SC, ST quota for 10 years

The Punjab Assembly on Friday unanimously passed a motion to ratify the 126th Constitutional amendment to extend reservation for the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes in Punjab for another 10 years.

Moving a motion in the House, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh said the two-day session had been specially convened for the extremely important agenda of ratifying the amendments to the Constitution of India, falling within the purview of clause (d) of proviso to clause (2) of Article 368, in line with the Constitution (126th Amendment) Bill, 2019, as passed by the both Houses of Parliament.

Capt. Amarinder said the reservation for the SCs and the STs had been extended by the Union governments. However, despite improvement in the socio-economic status of these communities over the past 70 years, they continued to be not at par with the rest of the society, he said. As a result, there was a strong case to extend the reservation for another 10 years, he said.

