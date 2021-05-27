Punjab extends lockdown restrictions till June 10

Chandigarh

27 May 2021 23:32 IST

Limit on passengers in vehicles to go

The Punjab government on Thursday announced extension of the lockdown restrictions in the State till June 10 but ordered the limit on the number of passengers in personal vehicles to be removed, in view of the decline in positivity and the number of active virus cases.

Chief Minister Amarinder Singh said that it had been decided to continue with the curbs on the advice of experts. He clarified that while the limit on personal cars and two-wheelers was being removed as these are used mainly by family members and close friends, those on commercial passenger vehicles and taxis shall continue to be in place at present. Deputy Commissioners will also continue to be empowered to make any adjustments in the opening of non-essential shops as are merited by local conditions, he said.

The Chief Minister, during a review meeting, directed the Health and Medical Education Departments to continue strengthening the COVID-19 care infrastructure.

Vaccination list

Captain Singh announced that from June 1, the vaccination priority list for the 18-45 years age group in Punjab would be expanded to include shopkeepers and their staff, the hospitality sector, industrial workers, rehriwalas-street vendors, delivery boys, bus-cab drivers-conductors, and members of local bodies.

He said that, as of date, 4.3 lakh individuals in the existing vaccination priority list of construction labour, co-morbid individuals and families of healthcare workers in this age group had been vaccinated.