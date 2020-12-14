Punjab DIG resigns in support of farmers’ protest

CHANDIGARH

14 December 2020 01:12 IST

Punjab Deputy Inspector General (Prisons) Lakhminder Singh Jakhar has tendered his resignation from his post in solidarity with farmers amid their ongoing agitation against the Centre’s farm laws.

Mr. Jakhar, 56, tendered his resignation on Saturday. In May, the senior ofﬁcer was put under suspension over corruption charges. He was reinstated about two months ago.

Mr. Jakhar, who comes from a farmer family, told reporters on Sunday that he owes everything to the farmers and needs to stand behind them in their hour of need.

He added that his father worked in the farms all day and made him study, resulting in him achieving whatever position he has earned today. “Therefore, I owe them everything,” he said. Mr. Jakhar said he cannot support a protest while on duty and therefore he had decided to quit from his position and then fight for the cause of the farmers.

Assistant Director General of Police (Prisons) P. K. Sinha confirmed that Mr. Jakhar has submitted his resignation. The government is yet to accept the resignation.