Punjab delegation meets Meghalaya minister

A five-member delegation from Punjab on Thursday met Meghalaya Home Minister James K. Sangma, urging him to ensure one-time resolution of the issues concerning the Sikh settlers in Shillong.

The delegation, led by Punjab minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, went to Meghalaya after reports emerged that members of the Sikh community were told to leave the State by the authorities. It requested that the High Powered Committee (HPC) set up by the Meghalaya government on the issue take into account all genuine concerns of the Sikh families before reaching any conclusion.

Security a concern

An official statement said the delegation requested the Home Minister to ensure security of the hundreds of Sikh families who have been residing in the Punjabi Lane area of Shillong for decades now.

The statement also said that Mr. Sangma assured the delegation that all efforts would be made to protect the Sikhs in Meghalaya.