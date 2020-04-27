Punjab could see more areas under cotton cultivation

Punjab can see around three lakh acres more under the cotton crop this kharif (summer) season against the previous year as farmers could shift from paddy (rice) on account of possible labour shortage in the State.

Also, State government’s push for crop diversification would be another factor that could aid the acreage under cotton, farmers and traders told The Hindu.

“Farmers are definitely going to sow more cotton this season than the last year. There’s currently a shortage of labour and if it continues, there’s a good chance that farmers will prefer sowing cotton instead of paddy, wherever it’s possible. Labour from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh have an expertise in planting paddy but with many of them back to their native places there will be some difficulty,” said Rakesh Rathi, former president of India Cotton Association Limited.

“Also farmers may sow less guar crop as its prices have remained subdued and shift to cotton, especially in Abohar, Mansa and other surrounding areas. In Haryana also area under cotton can go a little up,” he added.

In Punjab and Haryana, Bt cotton is sown in over 95% of the total area, the rest 5% cotton is usually the indigenous (desi) cotton varieties. Cotton is usually planted from mid April to till late May in most parts of the two States. .

“Paddy is a labour intensive crop and if migrant labour doesn’t return in the coming months then surely many farmers, where sowing cotton is a viable option will go for it. I am sure the area under cotton will increase this season in Punjab. Also the government is promoting cotton sowing,” said Surjit Singh, president Bharatiya Kisan Union (Krantikari).

The Punjab government has set a target of enhancing the area under cotton cultivation from 9.7 lakh acres last year to 12.5 lakh acres in 2020, in a bid to promote crop-diversification. Government data shows that in year 2018 cotton was sown in 6.62 lakh acres and in 9.7 lakh acres in 2019.

Amid the ongoing curfew, following the COVID-19 outbreak, the agriculture department has coordinated with the Cotton Corporation of India to buy last season’s remaining cotton produce from farmers at the MSP and for this — 19 markets in the cotton belt have already been made operational.