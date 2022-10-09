Punjab Congress to stage demonstration, demanding sacking of Punjab Minister over purported audio-clip

Photo used for representation purpose only. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

CHANDIGARH

ADVERTISEMENT

To step up pressure on the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government for dismissal of Cabinet Minister Fauja Singh Sarari, Punjab’s main opposition party, the Congress has decided to stage protest demonstrations across the State on October 10.

Mr. Sarari, the Food Processing and Horticulture Minister had come under cloud last month after an audio clip of a conversation allegedly between him and his close aide surfaced in which the duo purportedly discuss a plan to extort money from officials and transporters.

The AAP has been in a tight spot since the conversation surfaced. The AAP leaders have asserted that the audio clip was under examination and if allegations are found to be true action will be taken, even as Mr. Sarari has been maintaining that he was innocent and the audio was doctored.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Opposition, however, is in no mood to relent its pressure from the AAP government surrounding the issue. Besides, the Congress, the Shiromani Akali Dal, the Bharatiya Janta Party (BBJP) have been demanding immediate dismissal of Mr. Sarari from the cabinet.

Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring said that the party is all set to step up its agitation against continuance of the Mr. Sarari in the cabinet.

“The party will stage state-wide protest demonstrations at all district headquarters on October 10 to press for immediate dismissal of Mr. Sarari from the government in the wake of the allegations against him,” said Partap Singh Bajwa, the Congress Legislative Party leader.

The leaders added that continuance of Mr. Sarari in the government is a slap on AAP’s claims of being an honest government. If the AAP was really sincere against corruption, then Mr. Sarari should not be in the government, the added.