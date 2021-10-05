Punjab Congress to march towards Lakhimpur if Priyanka not released: Sidhu

Chandigarh

05 October 2021 18:50 IST

Navjot Singh Sidhu has warned that the party's state unit will march towards UP’s Lakhimpur Kheri if their leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is not released by Wednesday and Union minister Ajay Mishra’s son not held for the murder of farmers.

Ms. Priyanka Gandhi was detained by police on Monday in Uttar Pradesh’s Sitapur as she was going to Lakhimpur Kheri to meet family members of the farmers killed in violence during a protest over Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya’s visit on Sunday.

While the party has questioned her detention, officials said on Tuesday that a case has been registered against her and 10 others due to apprehension of breach of peace.

Eight people, including four farmers, had died in violence, with farmer leaders claiming that MoS Home Ajay Mishra’s son Ashish Mishra was in one of the cars, which they alleged knocked down some protesters who were opposing the deputy CM's visit.

"If, by tomorrow, the Union Minister's son behind the brutal murder of farmers is not arrested, and our leader @PriyankaGandhi being unlawfully arrested, fighting for farmers is not released, the Punjab Congress will march towards Lakhimpur Kheri!,” tweeted Mr. Sidhu on Tuesday.

On Monday, Mr. Sidhu along with several party MLAs had held a protest outside the Punjab Raj Bhavan here against the Lakhimpur Kheri incident.