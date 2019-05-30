Other States

Punjab Congress reposes faith in Rahul Gandhi

Says there was no lack of effort from the part of the AICC president.

The Punjab Congress on Thursday unanimously reposed its full faith in the leadership of Rahul Gandhi, and urged him to continue to lead the party as Congress president to steer it through “these difficult times”.

The State Congress leaders said the “party’s poor performance in the recent elections does not reflect lack of effort or direction on the part of Rahul Gandhi but was the result of BJP’s narrative of their brand of nationalism, which is against the secular fabric of the country”. A resolution to this effect was passed on Thursday.

The resolution was moved by Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, who congratulated all PPCC leaders and workers, and appreciated their efforts that led to the party’s trend-defying victory in the State.

