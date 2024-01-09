Punjab Congress leaders allege threat to MLA Sukhpal Khaira’s life in prison

January 09, 2024 03:11 am | Updated 03:11 am IST - CHANDIGARH

Congress leaders in Punjab on Monday alleged that its MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira, who is in prison, is facing a threat to his life but no concrete preventive measures were being taken for his safety by the State government. The allegations come even as his son sought police protection for the party leader representing Bholath constituency and the family.

Mr. Khaira was recently granted bail by the Punjab and Haryana High Court in connection with a 2015 Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act case but was arrested soon after by the Punjab Police in another case related to alleged threatening and criminal intimidation. The Congress State leadership has termed the arrest of Mr. Khaira as an act of “political vendetta” by the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), its INDIA bloc partner.

‘No preventive measure’

Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring asked the State’s Director General of Police to clarify why the police is not acting on the serious threat to the life of Mr. Khaira handed out by gangster Arshdeep Landa, who has recently been designated as a terrorist by the Government of India.

“We’ve learnt that ADGP Intelligence is aware of the threat for the last one month but there is no concrete preventive measure taken by Bhagwant Mann led government to secure the life of Congress MLA and his family,” he said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

The Congress MLA’s son Mehtab Singh Khaira claimed that “while my father is in custody and is being named in multiple false FIRs one after the other, there is also a threat to his life.” He requested the Punjab DGP to inform and protect his family in case there is a threat to his father, at the earliest.

Leader of the Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa alleged that there is no concrete preventive measure being taken by the State government to secure the life of the MLA and his family. “In case there is any harm to the family of Sukhpal Khaira, we would hold the CM and DGP squarely responsible,” he said in his post on X.