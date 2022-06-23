Punjab Congress flays AAP govt

Punjab Congress unit leaders on Thursday hit out at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government, accusing it for the “complete collapse” of law and order in the State.

Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, the Leader of the Opposition in Punjab State Assembly Partap Singh Bajwa, addressing a press conference here, alleged that the law and order situation in Punjab was deteriorating fast and they feared it might drift to a position of no return.

Former Deputy Chief Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, Deputy CLP leader Raj Kumar Chabbewal, former Minister Sukh Sarkaria and senior leader Sukhpal Khaira were also present.

The leaders criticised the AAP government for trying to put the blame of the existence of gangster culture on the previous government. The Congress leaders asked the government to take the issue of law and order seriously. They said, the issue must not be viewed with partisan lens as it concerns everyone in Punjab. They also announced that the Congress party will continue to build up pressure on the government to ensure safety and security of people.