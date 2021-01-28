Punjab Congress, BJP condemn violence in Delhi

CHANDIGARH

28 January 2021

The incidents have brought shame to the country, weakened farmers’ agitation, says CM

The ruling Congress in Punjab and the State unit of the BJP on Monday deplored incidents of violence in Delhi on Republic Day, especially those at the Red Fort.

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh said the incidents had brought shame to the country and weakened farmers’ agitation, adding that he continued to stand with the farmers as the farm laws were wrong and against India’s federal ethos.

Stressing that the Red Fort is a symbol of independent India and thousands of Indians had given up their lives for independence and to see the national flag flying atop the fort, the CM said Mahatma Gandhi had fought the entire war of Independence through non-violence. “My head hangs in shame at what happened yesterday in the national capital,” he said.

“Whoever has done it (indulged in violence at Red Fort) has brought shame to the country and Delhi Police should investigate and take action,” he said, adding that the Centre should also probe into the involvement, if any, of any political party, while making sure that no farm leaders are unnecessarily targeted or harassed by the police.

Even as he demanded action against the perpetrators, who he said were not farmers but misguided youth indulging in symbolism, the CM said that such problems will continue to take place if the government fails to listen to the voice of the people. A government for the people and by the people cannot ignore the will of the people, he said, adding that the performance of the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre will not be acceptable in the next elections to the majority in a country where 70% of the population is of farmers. The BJP should realise that stability and secularism, encompassing all minorities, is the key to inclusive growth of the nation and playing the Hindutva card will not lead to progress, he added.

BJP blames Cong., AAP

Punjab BJP president Ashwani Sharma also condemned the violence during farmers’ protest in Delhi and alleged that it was because of the support of the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party that disruptive forces had become emboldened to disgrace the nation on Republic day.

In a statement, Mr. Sharma said the incidents have reaffirmed the stand of the BJP that many anti-national elements had infiltrated the farmers campaign to bring bad name to the nation.