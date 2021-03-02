Other States

Punjab Cong. stages protest against Centre

The Punjab Congress onMonday staged a protest here against the BJP-led government at the Centre, accusing it of letting the prices of essential commodities spiral.

Congress members started a ‘protest march’ from MLA hostel towards the Governor House. They were, however, stopped by the city police outside the MLA hostel ahead of the Governor House, where the Congress members shouted slogans against the Central government, accusing it of “crushing the poor.”

State Congress chief Sunil Jakhar said the BJP had garnered votes of the poor in the name of development but has completely forsaken them now.

