Punjab Cong. MPs to meet Shah, Harsh Vardhan on oxygen shortage

New Delhi

07 May 2021 04:34 IST

The State needs 300 metric tonnes daily but receiving only about 195 MT, says party MP

A delegation of Congress parliamentarians from Punjab will seek time from Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Health Minister Harsh Vardhan to raise the issue of severe oxygen shortage faced by the State.

The decision was taken after a marathon review meeting of party leaders that took place virtually with Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh.

A Lok Sabha member told The Hindu that Punjab needed about 300 metric tonnes (MTs) of oxygen daily but was receiving only about 195 MT. Even after adding 30 MT of oxygen locally produced, the State was facing a shortfall of about 75 MT.

“Even the oxygen that is allocated to us is from Rourkela [Odisha] and we did not manage even 195 MT in one single day. And this shortage is impacting the rural areas and it would be very difficult to handle if we don’t get enough oxygen,” said the MP.

The Congress MPs want to impress upon the Centre that Punjab’s quota of oxygen should come from nearer places as there was also a shortage of specialised oxygen tankers to transport the same.