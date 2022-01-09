Punjab CM uses Sardar Patel’s quote to target PM

Chandigarh

‘Ready to perform mahamrityunjay path’

Insisting that there was no threat to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s life during his recent Ferozepur visit, Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Saturday sought to target him with a quote by Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

Mr. Channi took to Twitter quoting Sardar Patel to say, “One who cares for his life more than duty, he should not take big responsibilities in a country like India”.

Talking to reporters, the Chief Minister reiterated time and again that there was no threat to the Prime Minister’s life and said he was tired of saying that and was ready to perform even “mahamrityunjay path” for the long life of the PM.

“Where was the threat? There was no protester within one km from Pradhan Mantri. Where the PM goes, his 6,000 security personnel come. IB is there, SPG is there, ours is the largest democratic country and you are the PM. What danger could he face?” the CM asked.

The Chief Minister alleged the PM apparently did not mind being stopped in Gujarat or Varanasi, but resented his convoy being held up in Ferozepur.