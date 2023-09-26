Punjab CM takes a dig at former Minister Manpreet Badal as Vigilance Bureau books him for corruption

September 26, 2023 03:33 am | Updated 12:18 am IST - CHANDIGARH

Punjab Vigilance Bureau has registered a case surrounding criminal and corruption charges against former State Finance Minister Manpreet Singh Badal and four others in connection with the purchase of a property in Bathinda city.

In a statement on Monday, the bureau said they have arrested three accused including Rajiv Kumar, Amandeep Singh and Vikas Arora in this case, which was registered on a complaint filed by Sarup Chand Singla, former MLA of Bathinda city, against Mr. Badal and others.

The statement said that the probe revealed that Mr. Badal during his tenure as Finance Minister during the Congress government from the year 2018 to 2021 used political pressure and influenced to purchase two plots measuring 1560 square yards of land in Bathinda, thereby causing a financial loss of lakhs of rupees to the State exchequer.

The case against Mr. Badal, who is now a Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) leader, was registered under Sections 420 (cheating) and 468 (forgery) of the IPC and the Prevention of Corruption Act. Mr. Badal had already filed an anticipatory bail application in a court in Bathinda.

Taking a dig at Mr. Badal, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said, “Those who used to boast too much about honesty are now running pillar to post for saving their skin.”

The Chief Minister said that rather than making tall claims about honesty and simplicity the former Minister must face action as per the law of the land. He said that Punjab is well aware of the misdeeds of the former Minister, adding that Mr. Badal who had remained Finance Minister of State for a fairly long period is hand in glove with the elements who ruined the State.

