HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Punjab CM takes a dig at former Minister Manpreet Badal as Vigilance Bureau books him for corruption

Taking a dig at Manpreet Singh Badal, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said, “Those who used to boast too much about honesty are now running pillar to post for saving their skin”

September 26, 2023 03:33 am | Updated 03:33 am IST - CHANDIGARH

The Hindu Bureau
Punjab Vigilance Bureau has registered a case surrounding criminal and corruption charges against former State Finance Minister Manpreet Singh Badal. File

Punjab Vigilance Bureau has registered a case surrounding criminal and corruption charges against former State Finance Minister Manpreet Singh Badal. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Punjab Vigilance Bureau has registered a case surrounding criminal and corruption charges against former State Finance Minister Manpreet Singh Badal and four others in connection with the purchase of a property in Bathinda city.

In a statement on Monday, the bureau said they have arrested three accused including Rajiv Kumar, Amandeep Singh and Vikas Arora in this case, which was registered on a complaint filed by Sarup Chand Singla, former MLA of Bathinda city, against Mr. Badal and others.

The statement said that the probe revealed that Mr. Badal during his tenure as Finance Minister during the Congress government from the year 2018 to 2021 used political pressure and influenced to purchase two plots measuring 1560 square yards of land in Bathinda, thereby causing a financial loss of lakhs of rupees to the State exchequer.

The case against Mr. Badal, who is now a Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) leader, was registered under Sections 420 (cheating) and 468 (forgery) of the IPC and the Prevention of Corruption Act. Mr. Badal had already filed an anticipatory bail application in a court in Bathinda.

Taking a dig at Mr. Badal, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said, “Those who used to boast too much about honesty are now running pillar to post for saving their skin.”

The Chief Minister said that rather than making tall claims about honesty and simplicity the former Minister must face action as per the law of the land. He said that Punjab is well aware of the misdeeds of the former Minister, adding that Mr. Badal who had remained Finance Minister of State for a fairly long period is hand in glove with the elements who ruined the State.

Related Topics

corruption & bribery / state politics / Punjab

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.