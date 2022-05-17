Punjab CM starts public interaction programme; Opposition terms it ‘drama’

May 17, 2022 03:54 IST

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday launched a public interaction programme for redressal of the people’s grievances on the spot even as the Opposition termed the exercise as a ‘drama’ to mislead the people.

While 61 complainants listed their grievances before the Chief Minister during the ‘Lok Milni’ programme at the Punjab Bhawan here, several people fumed outside the Punjab Bhawan premises, frustrated for not being allowed to meet the Chief Minister.

The Chief Minister said that this interactive program is aimed at ensuring a single-window platform for the people for redressal of their complaints. He said the endeavour through the programme is aimed at ensuring that people do not have to run from pillar to post for getting their work done.

As several visitors questioned the rationale behind the ‘Lok Milni’ (public interaction) as only people with an appointment were allowed to meet the Chief Minister, the Opposition took a dig at the ruling Aam Aadmi Party government.

“If Bhagwant Mann, Chief Minister, has to address every problem himself, he should disband the entire executive machinery of Punjab! It also shows the colossal failure of district administrations to address the grievances of the people at their level! Need to streamline official functioning!” said Mr. Sukpal Khaira, Congress MLA from Bholath.

“It’s humanly impossible to resolve the problems of 2.75 crore Punjabi’s at one doorstep of the Chief Minister. Need of the hour is to streamline district level official functioning, which has become inefficient and defunct that’s why everyone is approaching the Chief Minister,” he added.

Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring alleged that Chief Minister took people for a ride. He said when the government had pre-decided the list of people it was to attend and entertain, why did it mislead people who travelled from every nook and corner of the state to meet the Chief Minister only to be refused entry into the venue in this sultry heat.

Senior BJP leader Avinash Rai Khanna said that people came from far away places in scorching heat and spent money on their transportation, but unfortunately, the Chief Minister could meet only a few of them. He termed the entire exercise as a ‘drama’ to mislead the people of the State.

AAP spokesperson Malwinder Kang said that the Chief Minister was slated to meet people whose complaints had come through the district administration, but when the information of the Chief Minister’s ‘Lok Milni’ programme spread, several people came. “The Chief Minister met all the people who were called according to the procedure. It was just the first day. The Chief Minister is planning to take the initiative to district level in the days to come,” he said.