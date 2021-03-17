Punjab CM, Sidhu to meet, rehabilitation on cards

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and former Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu, who had been at loggerheads for nearly one-and-a-half years, are expected to meet over private lunch on March 17. The move is being seen as an attempt to melt the ice and hand over an important role to Mr. Sidhu by reinducting him into the Cabinet or the PCC.

State Congress chief Sunil Jakhar said, “Mr. Sidhu has his own following and we have to make use of his potential. It’s not the matter of just Punjab, the whole nation is looking towards Punjab and the Congress now.”

Harish Rawat, the party affairs in-charge, had been working to resolve the differences between the two leaders.