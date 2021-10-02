Other States

Punjab CM seeks withdrawal of cases by railways against farmers

Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi addressing the media in New Delhi on October 1, 2021. | Photo Credit: R.V. Moorthy
PTI Chandigarh 02 October 2021 16:55 IST
Updated: 02 October 2021 16:55 IST

The Railway Protection Force has registered as many as 30 cases against the protesting farmers: officials

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Saturday urged the chairman of the Railway Board to withdraw cases registered by the Railway Protection Force against members of farmer organisations.

As part of the ongoing agitation against three farm laws enacted by the Centre last year, members of different farmer organisations and unions had staged sit-ins on railway tracks in Punjab during 2020 and this year.

The Chief Minister has impressed upon the Railway Board chairman to take a sympathetic view of the matter and consider the withdrawal of cases against members of various farmers' organisations, a spokesperson of the Chief Minister's Office said.

Advertising
Advertising

The Railway Protection Force has registered as many as 30 cases against them, an official statement said.

Comments
More In Other States
politics
politics (general)
law enforcement
railway
Punjab
Read more...