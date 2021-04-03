Punjab CM seeks continuance of system of payment to farmers

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh. File Photo.

CHANDIGARH

03 April 2021 21:04 IST

Amarinder seeks meeting with PM to brief concerns of stakeholders

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Saturday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking continuance of the system of payment to farmers till a consensus can be evolved on the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT).

The commission agents (arhtiyas) are not middlemen between the farmers and the procurement agencies but are service providers, he said and urged the Prime Minister to ensure that the livelihood of the farmers and all others involved in the smooth procurement of foodgrains is not jeopardised.

Captain Singh also sought a meeting to apprise Mr. Modi of the concerns of various stakeholders about changing the payment system “before the situation gets out of hand”. On behalf of the government of Punjab, he assured Mr. Modi of his complete support towards evolving a consensus among the stakeholders for the long-term durable reforms.

“I fully endorse the views that as a society and as nation we have to continuously evolve and reform, and as the political leadership of the world’s largest democracy, we have to continuously think of improving. But I strongly believe that reforms are most successful and sustainable if carried out through a consultative process with all stakeholders, ensuring ownership of all.”

He sought the Prime Minister’s indulgence in the matter with a request to advise the Department of Food and Public Distribution and the Union Ministry of Finance, to initiate discussions and consultations with the stakeholders including the farmers, farm workers and the arhtiyas to evolve a mutually acceptable system through consensus.