Punjab CM says 5 people still missing after Republic day violence

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Tuesday said five persons from the State are still missing after the Republic Day violence in New Delhi.

Of all those reporting missing, 70 are in Delhi jails, and 14 of the remaining 19 missing have been located, he stated.

“All efforts are being made to trace those missing,” he added.

He said the 70-member lawyers’ team of Advocate General Atul Nanda, deputed to help out farmers with free legal aid, were reaching out to those in prison and those facing cases filed against them by the Delhi Police.