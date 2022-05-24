Punjab CM sacks Health Minister Vijay Singla over corruption allegations

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. File photo | Photo Credit: MOORTHY RV

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said he received complaints that Vijay Singla was demanding 1% commission on tenders for contracts related to his department.

Punjab Health Minister Vijay Singla has been removed from the Cabinet on Tuesday, over allegations of corruption against him.

Talking to reporters in Chandigarh, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said that he received complaints that Mr. Singla was demanding 1% commission on tenders for contracts related to his department.

"Allegations against him were found to be true and hence he has been dropped from the cabinet. He himself has also admitted to the charges," said Mr. Mann.

Asserting that the Aam Aadmi Party government will not tolerate any kind of corruption at any level, Mr. Mann said, "I have directed the police to register an FIR against Mr. Singla."

Vijay Singla, 52, was elected MLA from the Mansa seat. He had defeated Punjabi singer and Congress candidate Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, also called Sidhu Moosewala.

The Aam Aadmi Party had bagged 92 of the 117 seats in Punjab, decimating the Congress, the Shiromani Akali Dal-Bahujan Samaj Party combine, and the BJP-Punjab Lok Congress-SAD (Sanyukt) alliance in the 2022 state assembly polls.