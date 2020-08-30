Punjab CM orders probe into alleged scholarship misappropriation case

The Chief Minister also hit out at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for behaving like a rogue party by baying for Mr. Dharamsot’s blood without a proper inquiry

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Saturday said he had asked the Chief Secretary to conduct a thorough probe into alleged scholarship case, which will be taken to its logical conclusion as per the law.

“Chief Secretary Vini Mahajan will look into all aspects of the case, and anyone found involved, whatever his position within or outside the government, would be penalised and punished in accordance with the legal provisions," said the Chief Minister. Law will take its course, he asserted.

Captain Amarinder said nobody could be put on the mat without a fair probe and proper inquiry, which Cabinet Minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot also deserved. “There is rule of law, which needs to be followed,” said the Chief Minister, adding that he would not succumb to Opposition trial in the case.

"However, there was no question of of protecting or shielding anyone, and action under the law would be taken anyone found guilty of any involvement in the case," he added.

The Chief Minister also hit out at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for behaving like a rogue party by baying for Mr. Dharamsot’s blood without a proper inquiry.

“Are we living in a state of anarchy, with no rule of law?” Captain Amarinder asked, reacting strongly to the completely unwarranted and uncalled demand of AAP and Lok Insaaf Party (LIP) MLAs.

"Nobody is above the law, but everybody deserves a fair and proper inquiry," said Captain Amarinder, adding that by making all that noise, AAP was only showing desperation to find political feet in the state, where they had been completely rejected by the people, ahead of the 2022 Assembly elections.

Shiromani Akali Dal leader and Union Food Processing Industries Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal requested Union Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Thawar Chand Gehlot to recommend a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry into, what she alleged was ₹63 crore scholarship scam.