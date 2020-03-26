Punjab CM orders police to be more sensitive

Amid a few incidents of excesses against citizens in Punjab for the enforcement of the curfew, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Thursday directed the police to be more sensitive in dealing with violations.

Urging the police personnel to exercise maximum restraint in the difficult situation, the Chief Minister asked them to find more compassionate ways of handling curfew violations, especially in cases of individuals found moving out for essentials.

“Use of corporal means to punish violators could not be allowed,” said Captain Amarinder, directing DGP Dinkar Gupta to take all possible steps to sensitise the personnel and warn them against taking the law into their hands in dealing with cases of curfew violation.

Captain Amarinder also took note of reports of a recorded telephonic message purported to have been released by Gurpatwant Singh Pannu of the Sikhs For Justice, and said any attempt by him or anyone else to provoke the youth of of the State to violate the curfew would not be tolerated.

‘Zero tolerance’

Meanwhile, DGP Gupta said while by and large the police personnel were seen to be caring and gentle, there had been a few cases of some of them using force against those found violating the restrictions. The DGP said he had made it clear that there should be zero tolerance to beatings.