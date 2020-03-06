Punjab CM orders panel to look into Sukhna Lake issue

CHANDIGARH

06 March 2020 01:32 IST

HC had ordered demolitions near the waterbody

Asserting that his government would take all legislative and judicial remedies to protect the interests of the people, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Thursday ordered the constitution of a committee to evolve a comprehensive strategy in the light of the High Court order relating to the demolition in the Chandigarh’s Sukhna Lake area.

“It was not viable to displace the tens of thousands of people living around the Sukhna Lake in Chandigarh,” said the Chief Minister, while chairing a high-level meeting to discuss the issue.

The Chief Minister asked Advocate General Atul Nanda to coordinate with his Haryana counterpart to ensure a formidable defence in response to the order of the Punjab and Haryana High Court to demolish constructions in the Sukhna Lake area.

Advertising

Advertising

Captain Amarinder Singh also directed the Chief Secretary to designate nodal officers from Forests and Local Government Departments to assist the AG Office to prepare the State’s response in the court, said an official spokesperson after the meeting.

The spokesperson said the committee set up by the Chief Minister will be headed by Chief Principal Secretary Suresh Kumar and Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister Tejveer Singh besides Anandpur Sahib MP Manish Tewari, MLAs Parminder Singh Pinki, Fatehjung Singh Bajwa, Kanwar Sandhu and Amandeep Singh as members.

Consensus strategy

The committee has been mandated to evolve a consensus strategy in consultation with the AG Office to decide the future course of action, through the formulation of a multi-pronged strategy involving all stakeholders including the State of Haryana.