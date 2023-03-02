Punjab CM meets Home Minister Amit Shah

March 02, 2023 09:27 pm | Updated 09:27 pm IST - New Delhi

Days after followers of a Sikh radical leader stormed a police station in Punjab, State Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann met Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday. Mr. Mann said that Punjab and Centre would work together on the issue of law and order.

Mr. Mann discussed the use of drones being used to smuggle narcotics from Pakistan. He urged the Home Minister to generously allot funds for checking the supply of drugs and weapons from across the border, a statement from Chief Minister’s Office said.

The Chief Minister also had detailed discussion with Mr. Shah on the gangsters nabbed by Punjab. He apprised the Union Home Minister that the State government was adopting a zero tolerance policy against gangsters. Mr. Mann said that the State government was duty-bound to maintain law and order at every cost.

On February 23, a mob, led by Amritpal Singh, a pro-Khalistan (sovereign State for Sikhs) propagator and self-styled Sikh preacher, stormed a police station in Punjab’s Ajnala demanding that one of their own be released from police custody. The Aam Aadmi Party government of Punjab caved in to the demand.

The State government faced criticism while the Ministry of Home Affairs maintained a studied silence.

On Thursday, the meeting between Mr. Shah and Mr. Mann lasted 40 minutes.

Punjab government officials said that coordination between Central and State agencies to further strengthen border security was also discussed.

After the meeting, Mr. Mann tweeted in Gurmukhi, “In the meeting with @amitshah we discussed the issue of drones and drugs on the border... The issue of shifting the barbed wire on the border was also discussed...Asked to release Punjab’s stalled rural development fund soon...Centre-Punjab will work together on the issue of law and order.”

The Chief Minister conveyed to Mr. Shah that Pakistan was giving protection to drug mafia.

Discussion was also held on the early deployment of Punjab cadre police officer in Chandigarh, an official said.

The Chief Minister also urged Mr. Shah to provide liberal funds to ensure modernisation of the State Police force for effectively combating the new challenges. He said that the need of the hour was to provide ultra modern gadgets and weapons to the State force for checking cross border infiltration and drone attack from across the border adding that this was most important for preserving the unity, integrity and sovereignty of the country.

Mr. Mann was accompanied by Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav and Special Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister Ravi Bhagat .