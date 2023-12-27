GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Punjab CM Mann alleges Centre has rejected State’s tableau for Republic Day parade to demean sacrifices of Punjabis 

He said that every State highlights its legacy in this parade but for the last two years, the BJP government has deliberately kept Punjab out of this mega-national event

December 27, 2023 10:40 pm | Updated 10:40 pm IST - CHANDIGARH

The Hindu Bureau
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. File.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. File. | Photo Credit: ANI

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on December 27 alleged that the central government has rejected the State’s tableau for the Republic Day parade, and by doing so, the BJP-led government is demeaning and humiliating the sacrifices made by Punjabis in the national freedom struggle.

“This is not for the first time but last year also the BJP-led Union government had done the same mischief and by rejecting the tableau this year too, the Centre has rubbed salt into wounds of the State,” said the Chief Minister, addressing a press conference here.

“Martyrdom and sacrifices are part of the glorious heritage of the State which was to be duly highlighted in the tableaus of State… By rejecting these nationalistic and progressive ideas of tableaus, the Union government has insulted the sacrifice made by great patriots and national leaders,” he said.

He said that had these tableaus from the State been included in the Republic Day then it would have enhanced the prestige of this parade in which the French President will be the chief guest this year. He said that every State highlights its legacy in this parade but for the last two years, the BJP government has deliberately kept Punjab out of this mega-national event.

The Chief Minister said that this year too, the State government had duly submitted three ideas viz. Punjab - the history of sacrifice and martyrdom, Mai Bhago - the First Lady warrior of Sikhism (women empowerment), and the rich heritage of Punjab. He said that these ideas were duly submitted on time to the Union government for approval. However, CM Mann said that the Union government had ignored the immense contribution of the State by rejecting these ideas.

