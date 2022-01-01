Punjab CM flays Governor over delay in regularisation

CHANDIGARH

AAP says Congress’s hollow announcements are exposed

With the Assembly election is inching closer, the political temperature is soaring as well, on Saturday Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi took a dig at Governor Banwarilal Purohit, accusing him of deliberately delaying the clearing of Bill surrounding regularisation of the services of contractual employees under political pressure from the Bharatiya Janta Party.

While Mr. Channi took a dig at Punjab Governor, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) was quick to hit out at the ruling Congress government, saying the Mr. Channi has himself “exposed the reality” surrounding the regularisation of 36,000 temporary employees and has accepted the ground reality of his government’s “hollow announcements.”

Blaming the Punjab Governor for deliberate and inordinate delay in clearing the file regarding regularisation of the services of contractual employees, Mr. Channi said that Governor being the Constitutional head of the State was certainly functioning under the political pressure of the BJP in wake of forthcoming Assembly polls.

“I and the Chief Secretary had met Governor to get this (regularisation) file cleared and I genuinely thought the Governor might be busy elsewhere, but now it is crystal clear that he was unnecessarily sitting over the file. The State government has already got this legislation passed in the special session of Punjab Vidhan Sabha after thoroughly working out all the modalities to pave a way for the regularisation of these contractual employees with utmost care and caution,” he said as he listed 100 decisions taken during his first 100 days in office at a press meet.

“If need, I would not hesitate to stage a ‘dharna’ (sit-in) in front of Raj Bhawan along with my Cabinet colleagues and party MLAs to safeguard the legitimate rights of employees,” said Mr. Channi.

Leader of Opposition and AAP MLA Harpal Cheema, meanwhile said “Today, Mr. Channi had to publicly tell the truth that 36,000 employees have not been regularised.

Terming Mr. Channi as the weakest Chief Minister of Punjab, Mr. Cheema said had the Chief Minister completed the process of filing for regularisation with seriousness and clean intentions, then there would not have been any solid reason, on the part of the Governor, to not clear that file.

Mr. Cheema said that after Chief Minister’s “hollow announcements have been now exposed by his own admission, so ethically, instead of staging a ‘dharna’ in front of Raj Bhavan, Mr. Channi should resign. He should himself bear the expense of all the advertisements, surrounding the ‘36,000 regular jobs’, because he has wasted a large amount of money from Punjab exchequer on it, and should even apologise to the public for it.”