Punjab CM-designate Bhagwant Mann meets Governor, stakes claim to form government

Mr. Mann says oath ceremony to be held on March 16

Punjab Chief Minister-designate Bhagwant Mann on March 12 met Governor Banwarilal Purohit and staked the Aam Aadmi Party’s claim to form the next government in the State. Mr. Mann said he met the Governor and submitted a proposal to form the next government.

“We informed the Governor that the oath ceremony would be held in Khatkar Kalan [the ancestral village of freedom fighter ‘Shaheed-e-Azam’ Bhagat Singh] at 12.30 p.m. on March 16, after the Governor asked for information on our plans,” he said, adding that all Punjabis were invited to the function as it was their own government.

Mr. Mann said the new government would work towards the development of the State and take historic decisions. However, he did not share details about the induction of Ministers in the Cabinet.

ECI move

The Election Commission of India (ECI) lifted with immediate effect the Model Code of Conduct (MCC), which came into force on January 8.

Punjab Chief Electoral Officer Punjab S. Karuna Raju said that the ECI issued a letter to the Chief Secretary of Punjab in this regard.

“In a written communication, the ECI stated that the results in respect of elections to State Legislative Assembly of Punjab had been declared. Consequently, the Model Code of Conduct has ceased to be in operation with immediate effect,” he added.

In the just-concluded Punjab Assembly election, the AAP registered a landslide victory by winning 92 seats, while the ruling Congress was restricted to 18 seats.

In the 117-member Assembly, the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) won three seats, while its alliance partner Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) won one seat. The BJP won two seats. One seat went to an Independent candidate.