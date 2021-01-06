Punjab CM defends arrest of singer Shree Brar

No connect with the singer’s video in support of the protesting farmers, which in fact was appreciable, says Capt. Amarinder

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Wednesday justified the arrest of Punjabi singer Shree Brar for promoting gun culture in a music video even as he asserted that the arrest had no connect with the singer’s video in support of the protesting farmers.

Capt. Amarinder said promoting gangsterism and gun culture was absolutely wrong and that the case had been registered correctly in the matter, which related to an old song of the singer.

He made it clear that the arrest had no connect with the singer’s video in support of the protesting farmers, which in fact was appreciable. However, his good work now could not condone the negative impact of his old song encouraging youth to pick up guns.

Noting that Punjab was a border State facing ongoing threats from across the border, the Chief Minister said, “We will not allow the State’s peace to be disturbed in any manner”, which such acts had the potential to do.

Shree Brar was arrested from Mohali by Punjab Police for allegedly glorifying violence in his song. He was booked under different Sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Police (Incitement to Disaffection) Act, 1922.

The CM also ordered withdrawal of Section 307 against farm laws protesters who dumped cow dung outside a former Bharatiya Janata Party minister’s house.

Capt. Amarinder, who also holds the Home portfolio, ordered transfer of the Station House Officer (SHO) who had registered the “attempt to murder” case, which is now being probed by a Special Investigative Team (SIT).

The CM said the SHO had gone overboard in registering a case under Section 307 of the IPC. “There was no attempt to murder,” he said, referring to the Hoshiarpur incident, in which a group of protesters unloaded a trolley full of cow dung in front of former Punjab minister Tikshan Sud’s residence.