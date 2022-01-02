Channi briefs Sonia on COVID-19 situation

CHANDIGARH

02 January 2022 22:42 IST

Cong. chief asks Punjab CM to be fully prepared to combat any eventuality

Congress president Sonia Gandhi has directed Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi to be fully prepared to combat any eventuality arising out of the pandemic especially in the wake of the Omicrcon variant.

According to an official statement, Ms. Gandhi told the Chief Minister over phone that there should be no complacency and concerted efforts should be made to face any possibility of emergency efficaciously.

The Chief Minister said he was constantly monitoring the situation with the health, medical education & research and other line departments to put in place the requisite infrastructure to meet any emergency. He told Ms. Gandhi that the testing has already been intensified and the available primary and secondary medical services ramped up to provide the best possible treatment.

Mr. Channi said the situation was under control and people were being sensitised to take all precautionary measures to check the spread of virus.

He said he has already directed the Chief Secretary to be in touch with all Deputy Commissioners to meticulously review the situation on a daily basis and brief him accordingly.