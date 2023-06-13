Punjab CM Channi appears before Vigilance Bureau in disproportionate assets case

June 13, 2023 01:50 pm | Updated 01:50 pm IST - Chandigarh

Former Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on June 13 appeared before the Vigilance Bureau in Mohali in connection with a disproportionate assets matter.

The bureau is inquiring into allegations against Mr. Channi of amassing assets disproportionate to his known source of income. Mr. Channi had earlier been summoned and grilled by the bureau in the matter in April.

“The bureau is investigating the assets of Mr. Channi, his family members and aides for allegedly amassing assets disproportionate to the known source of income,” sources said.

The bureau was learnt to have prepared a report about the assets of Mr. Channi, which would be compared with the details of assets to be furnished by the Congress leader.

In March, the bureau had issued a lookout circular against the former Chief Minister. Mr. Channi had denied any wrongdoing and had described the vigilance probe as “total political.”

