Punjab CM calls for ‘restraint’ after gurdwara desecration incident in Morinda

April 24, 2023 09:24 pm | Updated 09:24 pm IST - CHANDIGARH

An incident of desecration of Guru Granth Sahib took place at a gurdwara in Punjab’s Morinda town on Monday, following which Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has urged people to exercise restraint.

The incident occurred at Gurdwara Kotwali Sahib at Morinda in Rupnagar district, when a Sikh youth, identified as Jasvir Singh, entered the sanctum sanctorum and hit the two priests ( granthis), who were busy reciting hymns. The police said a case under Section 295 A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) of the Indian Penal Code, besides other relevant sections, has been registered against the accused.

Also Read | NCM seeks details of incidents of sacrilege in Punjab in past 45 years

Mr. Mann expressed anguish and grief over the incident, saying “exemplary punishment will be ensured to perpetrators of this heinous crime”.

He described it as an unfortunate and tragic incident, which has “bruised the psyche of every individual who has faith in Sri Guru Granth Sahib ji”. He urged the people to exercise restraint.

The Chief Minister in a statement said that he has already directed the Director General of Police (DGP) to ensure that the probe into the matter is expedited so that the guilty are punished as per the rule of law. He said that the Police have also enhanced surveillance in every nook and corner of the State.

Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) — the body responsible for the management of gurdwaras — hit out at the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Government.

“Sri Guru Granth Sahib is highly respectful of the Sikhs but it is sad that the incidents of disrespect-sacrilege are not stopping. Due to lax action taken by the government against the accused persons in the past, the courage of such forces is increasing,” SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami said.

“If exemplary punishments are given, no one will have the courage to commit such a heinous crime”, he said.