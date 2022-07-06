Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann to get married on July 7

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann is getting married to Dr Gurpreet Kaur on July 7

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann (48) will tie the nuptial knot in Chandigarh on July 7, party leaders confirmed.

"Mann Sahab is getting married in a private ceremony here tomorrow. He will tie the knot with Dr Gurpreet Kaur," Aam Aadmi Party's senior leader and party's chief spokesperson of Punjab unit, Malvinder Singh Kang told PTI over phone.

This will be Mann's second marriage after he separated from his first wife in 2015. He has two children from his first wife.