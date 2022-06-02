Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann orders probe into embezzlement of funds in PIMS 

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. File | Photo Credit: R. V. Moorthy

June 02, 2022 17:51 IST

An official release quoting Mr. Mann said it is surprising that not even a single meeting of the governing body had taken place in the last six years.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on June 2 ordered a probe into the alleged embezzlement of funds and other lapses that led to a financial crunch in the Punjab Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS), a premier healthcare institute of the Doaba region.

Chairing the 37th governing body meeting of the PIMS society in Chandigarh, Mr. Mann said, “Financial crunch in this apex institute is a serious concern and the State government cannot sit on its hand and allow this conspiracy to jeopardise healthcare services in the State.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

An official release quoting Mr. Mann said it is surprising that not even a single meeting of the governing body had taken place in the last six years — as he sought to corner the previous governments on their performance.

Mr. Mann said, “Several lapses that are pointing towards serious scams have also come to surface.” Mr. Mann said those responsible for these lapses and embezzlements will not be spared and severest of severe action will be taken against them. The CM said the enquiry will be conducted within a stipulated time period in a “fair, transparent and result oriented manner”.

Mr. Mann said the time has come when a decisive action must be taken against all those who are responsible for the misappropriation of public money which led to an acute financial crunch in the institute in Jalandhar. He said that the institute, situated in the heart of Doaba region, can act as a catalyst for imparting quality healthcare facilities to the people.

The Chief Minister said the PIMS is already equipped with the-state-of-art infrastructure and efforts will be made to develop it into a world-class medical institute. He said the Punjab government will leave no stone unturned for its development and soon it will prepare a detailed blueprint for the institute’s revival. He assured his cooperation to the governing council for running the institute efficiently.

He said his government is committed to provide quality healthcare services to people and is already making efforts in this regard.