Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann announces hikes in crop loss compensation

March 27, 2023 04:25 pm | Updated 04:25 pm IST - Chandigarh

Crops of the farmers from many districts in Punjab were destroyed, after which farmers were demanding compensation.

ANI

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. | Photo Credit: ANI

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann held a meeting with the officials and discussed the matter of compensation for the farmers in the wake of crop loss due to bad weather.

Heavy damage to crops was reported due to the bad weather in North India. Crops of the farmers from many districts in Punjab were destroyed, after which farmers were demanding compensation.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann personally visited the crop fields to assess the damage to crops along with several officials. After the assessment of crops, he held a meeting with the officials.

Taking it to Twitter CM Bhagwant Mann released a video on his personal account and told that, "We have changed the way of compensation of the previous government and now unlike the previous government, we will not only announce compensation but also give it". We will not distribute cheques of ₹54 or ₹111, but timely compensation will be given to the farmers in a transparent manner, he added.

CM Bhagwant Mann told that earlier ₹12,000 was given for a 75% to 100% loss, but now ₹15,000 will be given for a 75% to 100% loss. In the previous government, ₹5400 was given for 33% to 50% loss, but now ₹6750 will be given. Taking it to CMO Punjab Twitter he said, "The labourers will get 10 per cent as compensation adding that Rs 95,100 will be paid as compensation to full house damage whereas Rs 5,200 will be given for minor damage to houses. The state government will soon introduce a crop insurance scheme for the farmers".

