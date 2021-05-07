Punjab CM asks officials to prepare for 18-44 age group vaccination

The Chief Minister, who was chairing a virtual COVID-19 review meeting, directed all government employees, except those with medical problems, to get vaccinated.

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Friday asked concerned officials to prepare to start vaccinating the priority groups in the 18-44 years category from government hospitals from May 10, as the State was expecting 1 lakh doses to come from the Serum Institute of India (SII) over the weekend.

The vaccination of priority groups identified by the state government for Phase III should start as soon as the doses arrive, the Chief Minister said. The state government has identified 18-45 age group construction workers, teachers, government employees and those with co-morbidities as high-risk individuals for priority vaccination.

The State government had ordered 30 lakh vaccine doses from SII for the Phase III vaccination, and the Government of India has now allocated 3.30 lakh against this order to Punjab for this month.