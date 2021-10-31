Punjab CM announces 'Mission Clean' initiative to curb illegal sand mining, liquor trade

CM Channi also held a meeting of the Vigilance Department officials and gave directions for taking strong action against those indulging in corruption

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Sunday announced "Mission Clean" under which the State authorities will take up strict measures against illegal sand mining and liquor trade.

Chairing a meeting of all the deputy commissioners and the district police chiefs, the Chief Minister ordered them to take strict action against unscrupulous elements indulging in illicit practices related to sand mining and liquor, besides also adopting zero tolerance against the drug trade and corrupt practices, according to a government release.

He also held a meeting of the vigilance department officials and gave directions for taking strong action against those indulging in corruption.

Vigilance Bureau director Sidharth Chattopadhtaya was also present at the meeting.

Deputy Chief Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, who holds the Home portfolio, directed the DCs and senior superintendents of police (SSPs) to be extra vigilant in the wake of festival season.

Among others present on the occasion, included Chief Secretary Anirudh Tiwari, Director General of Police Iqbal Preet Singh Sahota, Principal Secretary (Home) Anurag Verma, Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister Hussan Lal and Director (Mining and Geology) Rahul Bhandari.